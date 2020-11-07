1/1
Frances D. Gonzalez
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
San Benito - Frances D. Gonzalez, 89, peacefully passed from this life on Friday, November 06, 2020. She was born to José and María Rodriguez De la Fuente on October 4, 1931 in San Benito, Texas.

After graduating high school, Frances proudly served her country in the United States Air Force. She retired from the Social Security Administration after more than 30 years of dedicated service.

Frances was preceded in death by her husband, Felipe Gonzalez.

Left to treasure her memory are her brothers, Lorenzo de la Fuente, Antonio de la Fuente; her sister, Eva Reyna; and, numerous nieces and nephews.

Special thanks to Meuri Gonzalez and María H. Velasco for being exceptional caregivers.

Frances' family will receive friends and relatives on Sunday, November 8, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at San Benito Funeral Home. A recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin Sunday evening at 7 o'clock. (The prayer service will be available for viewing online via live-stream at www.sanbenitofuneralhome.com) Rite of Committal and entombment will take place Monday, November 9, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Mont Meta Memorial Park Mausoleum. Frances will be laid to rest with full military honors.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to San Benito Funeral Home, 1400 W. Business 77, San Benito, Texas 78586. 956.361.9192 www.sanbenitofuneralhome.com

All guests must wear a facial covering and practice social distancing while visiting the funeral home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Nov. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved