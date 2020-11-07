San Benito - Frances D. Gonzalez, 89, peacefully passed from this life on Friday, November 06, 2020. She was born to José and María Rodriguez De la Fuente on October 4, 1931 in San Benito, Texas.
After graduating high school, Frances proudly served her country in the United States Air Force. She retired from the Social Security Administration after more than 30 years of dedicated service.
Frances was preceded in death by her husband, Felipe Gonzalez.
Left to treasure her memory are her brothers, Lorenzo de la Fuente, Antonio de la Fuente; her sister, Eva Reyna; and, numerous nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to Meuri Gonzalez and María H. Velasco for being exceptional caregivers.
Frances' family will receive friends and relatives on Sunday, November 8, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at San Benito Funeral Home. A recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin Sunday evening at 7 o'clock. (The prayer service will be available for viewing online via live-stream at www.sanbenitofuneralhome.com
) Rite of Committal and entombment will take place Monday, November 9, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Mont Meta Memorial Park Mausoleum. Frances will be laid to rest with full military honors.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to San Benito Funeral Home, 1400 W. Business 77, San Benito, Texas 78586. 956.361.9192 www.sanbenitofuneralhome.com
All guests must wear a facial covering and practice social distancing while visiting the funeral home.