Lyford - LYFORD, TX- Frances Elizabeth Krupala, 89, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 17, 2020 inHarlingen, TX. She was born on April 5, 1931 in Corpus Christi, TX to Frank J. and Antonia (Kajs) Zdansky.Frances grew up on a farm in the Kostoryz Czech Community, graduated from Corpus Christi High School, and worked for a short time at Christus Spohn Hospital.She met her beloved husband of 63 years, Charles P. Krupala, at a Czech dance in Corpus Christi. They married on June 23, 1953 and moved to Harlingen, TX. Shortly thereafter, they moved to Lyford where Charles began his farming career and Frances began her career as a homemaker and mother. She worked by her husband's side on the family farm and together they raised 7 children. Frances' work on the farm consisted of preparing home-cooked meals, growing and canning fruits and vegetables, and working in the fields. Her most important job was providing comfort, support, and love to her husband and children. Frances enjoyed making kolaches, traveling, attending weddings and reunions, and dancing to Czech polka music. In addition, Frances was a devout Catholic and a member of KJZT, the Catholic Family Fraternal of Texas. She was a faithful parishioner of the Prince of Peace Catholic Church, where she also taught Sunday school and sang in the church choir.Frances is preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her brothers, John and Anton Zdansky, her sisters, Lillian Pacheco, Bertha Lampley, and Rosalie Kocurek and her grandson, Travis Warrington. She is survived by her sister, Sophie Perkins of Rockport, TX.; her daughters, Katherine (Robert) Warrington of Harlingen, Margie (Greg) Campbell of Liberty, TX, and Grace (Clifton) Smith of Raymondville; and by sons Gary (Sandra) Krupala of Harlingen, Charles Ray (Darlene) Krupala of Harlingen, James (Vicki) Krupala of Baton Rouge, LA, and Frank (Caren) Krupala of Raymondville. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.Honored to serve as her pallbearers are three grandsons, Casey Campbell, Brandon Krupala, and Garrett Krupala; and three sons-in-law, Robert Warrington, Greg Campbell, and Clifton Smith. Honorary pallbearers are her remaining grandsons: Ross Warrington, Andrew Krupala, Camden Krupala, Kyle Krupala, and Anderson Krupala.Visitation will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020, from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at Rudy Garza Funeral Home, 1702 E. Harrison Avenue, Harlingen, TX 78550. Following the visitation, a rosary will be recited at 7:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 8413 Park Ave., Lyford, TX. Burial will follow at Mont Meta Memorial Park, located at 26170 State Hwy 345 in San Benito, TX.The family would like to extend their sincerest appreciation to Yvette Cano and her staff (Rosie, Mona, and Angie) who lovingly cared for their mother over the past three years.*Due to the current pandemic, the funeral mass will be held for immediate family only. Graveside services will held for family and friends. Masks are required.Funeral services are under the direction of Rudy Garza Funeral Home.