Harlingen - Francisca G. Roel, 70, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen. Francisca was born July 29, 1949 in Primera, TX. She is preceded in death by her father, Juan Garcia and her husband, Rodolfo Roel. She is survived by her children, Raul Roel, Rodolfo Roel Jr., Maria Roel-Limon, Arturo Roel, Cristina Solis, and Rosalva Roel; 19 grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Sunday January 19, 2020 at Heavenly Grace Funeral from 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm rosary at 7:00 pm. Funeral Service will be held at Queen of Peace on January 20, 2020 at 10:00 am burial to follow at Heavenly Grace Memorial Park.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Jan. 19, 2020