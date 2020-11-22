1/1
Francisca Galvan
1923 - 2020
Harlingen, TX - Frances (Panchita) Galvan, 96, of Harlingen TX, passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020 at her residence.

For many years, she ran the tortilla factory at Galvan Grocery & Tortilla Factory. Frances was a loving sister and aunt who had a love for life that carried her through her 96 years of life. Until her last few weeks of life, she could be seen taking daily walks around the neighborhood.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jose D. (Papa Joe) and Elodia (Mama Lola) Galvan; brothers, Jose, Ralph and Alonzo Galvan; and sisters Hortencia Resendez and Consuelo Villarreal. She is survived by her siblings, Aida Leston, Homero (Lorna) Galvan, Alfredo (Maria) Galvan, brothers-in-law: Leofredo Villarreal and Refugio Resendez, her close friend, Margarita Lizcano as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

We would like to give special thanks to all her wonderful caregivers, especially Hilary Barrientos, Reyna Chavez, MaryAnn Carrasco, Estella Villa and Frances Gutierrez. We also want to thank Gracia Hospice and All Texas Health Care.

Arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home, Harlingen, TX. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.



Published in Valley Morning Star on Nov. 22, 2020.
