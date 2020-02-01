|
|
Harlingen - Francisca (Frances) L. Rosales 99 of Harlingen Texas entered into eternal rest on Wednesday January 29, 2020. Born on October 28, 1920 in Ojo de Agua, Texas on an ancestral Spanish land grant ranchito, established in the 1760's, to parents Agripin J. Longoria and Leonarda Cavazos Longoria.
Preceded in death by her husband and only true love and life partner Jesus S. Rosales. She is also preceded in death by her loving parents and six siblings.
Survived by her three sons, Javier Rene, Jaime Noe and Joel (Rocky) Enrico Rosales. Her grandchildren Kristin Wilcox (Scott), Joshua (Stefanie), Eric, Monica Garza (Brandon) and Michael Rosales and her great grandchildren Renee-Riley and Amelia-Jane Wilcox, Alexandra and Jozeph Rosales, and Greyson, Giuliana and Gabriella Garza. Also survived by her daughter in law, Peggy Rosales.
A graduate of La Feria High School and then after graduating in 1940 from Edinburg Junior College she began full time teaching at a one room schoolhouse in Zapata Texas. She continued pursuing her education during summers at Southwest State Teacher's College in San Marcos Texas, earning a BS Degree in Science in August of 1945. Soon thereafter she joined the Harlingen Independent School District becoming the first Hispanic teacher hire and continued her commitment to education as a springboard for Hispanic advancement for the next 37 years dedicating herself to teaching the first grade. During her teaching tenure she was among the first chosen to introduce the Head Start educational program which enabled non-English-speaking children to succeed and continue in their education. She also taught evening Adult Education classes in English as a second language curriculum for many years. Her dedication to education extended to her immediate family as she was adamant that all her children and grandchildren and future generations pursue higher education.
A lifetime member of the Texas Retired Teachers Association and National Education Association serving as Vice President for the local TRTA chapter for many years. In her religious devotion she was a long-time active member of Saint Anthony's Catholic Church, including membership in the Catholic Daughters of the Americas and a volunteer at the Saint Vincent de Paul thrift store as well as many other church functions. She loved God and lived her life per the teaching of her savior Jesus Christ.
A great inspiration and role model to all that she touched, especially to her sons, grandchildren and great grandchildren who learned from her the meaning of a fruitful, moral and meaningful life. She did her good deeds quietly, not seeking praise or adulation, only doing what she felt was right. She met head on and overcame many cultural and life barriers in obtaining her education, in her employment and in the much too early loss of her beloved husband. Her legacy will live on forever in the hearts and minds of all her family, immediate and extended, friends and students whom will all miss her
Visitation will begin on Sunday, February 2, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 9:00 PM with a rosary at 7:00 PM. Funeral service will be held Monday, February 3, 2020 departing the Rudy Garza Funeral Home at 10:30 AM for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM at St. Anthony's Catholic Church with interment to follow at the Harlingen City Cemetery
Published in Valley Morning Star on Feb. 1, 2020