1/1
Francisca M. Cabriales
1927 - 2020
Harlingen, TX - Francisca M. Cabriales passed away Tuesday August 11th, 2020 at Treasure Hills Healthcare and rehab center in Harlingen TX.

She was Born on October 4th, 1927 to Trinidad and Rafaela Martinez.

She is survived by her 5 children: Juan Cabriales (Dinora), Victor Manuel (Gloria), Raymond Cabriales, Leticia Sanchez (David), Lupita (Rolando) Juarez. 11 Grandchildren; 5 Great Grand Children and several Nieces and Nephews.

Francisca is preceded in death by her husband, Ramon Cabriales, son, Carlos Cabriales, Daughter, Nora Cabriales.

She worked at the shrimp packing co. for many years, she loved arts and crafts and as well as tending to her garden. Loved Laughing and spending time with her grandkids. She loved to cook for her family, her specialty dish was her chicken mole.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 5pm to 9pm with a prayer service to be held at 7pm at Trinity Funeral Chapel in Harlingen.

Burial will follow to Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in La Feria TX at 10am.

Funeral Services have been entrusted to Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home 1002 East Harrison Avenue Harlingen Texas 78550 (956(364-2444

Published in Valley Morning Star on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Trinity Funeral Chapel - Harlingen
AUG
12
Prayer Service
07:00 PM
Trinity Funeral Chapel - Harlingen
Funeral services provided by
Trinity Funeral Chapel - Harlingen
1002 E Harrison Ave
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 364-2444
Memories & Condolences
August 11, 2020
My deepest condolences to the family.
Ana Banda
Friend
