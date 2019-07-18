La Feria - Francisca M. Garcia, 90, went to meet her Maker on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at her home in La Feria, surrounded by her loving caregiver, Ms. Rosario Zuniga, and her oldest daughter,Juanita Gomez.



She was born to Ventura Moreno and Alberta Ponce, in San Luis Potosi, SLP, Mexico. She came to the US around 1947 and became a naturalized citizen in 1968, a fact of which she was very proud. She was married to Francisco Garcia, who passed away in 2001.



Francisca M. Garcia accepted Jesus Christ as her personal savior in the early 1960's, and devoted the rest of her life following Jesus' teachings. She was a founding member of the Hispanic work of the United Methodist Church in La Feria. She named the La Feria Hispanic UMC, "Dios Es Amor."



Francisca is survived by two daughters, Juanita Gomez (Roberto), Consuelo Graham (Douglas) and a nephew and niece she helped raise: Roberto Alonzo and Lupita Sanchez, three grand children: Douglas Irl Graham (Andrea) Laura Vinson (Bob), Amy Gomez (Jeremy Jonas). She was fortunate to know her very beloved great granddaughter, Abigail Graham.



Mrs. Garcia was employed for many years by the La Feria ISD, as a custodian. She is remembered for her great faith in God, her strong work ethic, and her giving nature. She was loved by many children and adults alike.



The family thanks Rosario Zuniga, IMS Hospice, Drs. Leticia Volpe, Dario Narro and Jose Pena.



Visitation will begin Friday at 12noon until 9:00 pm and a prayer service will be at 7:00 pm. Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 10:00 am at the Rudy Garza Palms Chapel in La Feria. Burial will follow at Heavenly Grace Cemetery. Published in Valley Morning Star on July 18, 2019