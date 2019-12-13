Home

TRINITY FUNERAL CHAPEL - HARLINGEN
1002 E Harrison Ave
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 364-2444
Francisca Silguero
Service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
7:00 PM
TRINITY FUNERAL CHAPEL - HARLINGEN
1002 E Harrison Ave
Harlingen, TX 78550
Burial
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Restlawn Memorial Park
La Feria, TX
Francisca M. Silguero


1921 - 2019
Francisca M. Silguero Obituary
Harlingen, TX - Francisca M. Silguero, 98 entered The Lord's Kingdom and passed away peacefully December 9, 2019. Born on December 5, 1921 in San Benito, TX, she was a lifelong resident of Harlingen.

Preceded in death by her husband Adolfo (Shorty) Silguero, both parents, Ramon & Clarita Mares, her son, Enrique Cavazos, Brothers, Hilario, Juan, Ramon Jr., Sisters, Virginia Rodriguez and Manuela Moreno.

She leaves her two loving daughters, Diana S. Brokke, Sandra DeeKelso, daughter in law, Noemi Cavazos, brother, Saturnino Mares, 11 grandchildren, Danny, Cindi, Enrique Jr., Janel, Chris, Justin, Joshua, Noah, Rudy Jr., Michael and Caesar, 13 great grandchildren, Marissa, Joshua, Justin, Estella, Ava, Warren, Eleni, Vittoria, Kayla, Camy, Avery, Michael Jr.,and Tyler, 2 great-great granddaughters, Andrea and Mia.

Frances enjoyed crafting, gardening, sewing and baking. Enjoyed traveling with friends and family. She was very active in the community with The Feast of Sharing for Thanksgiving, Rio Fest, The Salvation Army, Rio Grande State Center and South Texas Hospital.

Her beautiful Life will forever be cherished in the lives of all her loved ones.

Visitation will be held on Friday December 13, 2019 with services at 7:00 pm. Burial will be held on Saturday December 14, 2019 at 10:00 am at Restlawn Memorial Park, La Feria.

Arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home 1002 East Harrison Ave. Harlingen, Texas 78550. You may leave condolences at www.trinityfunerals.com
Published in Valley Morning Star on Dec. 13, 2019
