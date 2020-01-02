Home

Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
1:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Prayer Service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
7:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
Francisca R. Perez Obituary
Harlingen/Mercedes - Francisca R. Perez 91, of Harlingen/Mercedes entered into eternal rest Saturday, December 28, 2019. She passed away at her daughter's home following a lengthy illness.

She leaves behind 4 children, Josephine Anne Donez (Frederico), James Manuel Perez (Nilda), Jane Marie Rodriguez (Cirilo Jr.), Joy Alice Lopez (Ismael), her sister Angelica Rodriguez, 21 grandchildren, 52 great grandchildren, and 19 great-great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives, and a host of friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband Jessie M. Perez, her parents Jose and Maria Rodriguez, brother Roman Rodriguez, sister Anita Pena, sons Jessie Perez, Jr. and Jerry Daniel Perez, grandchild Jennifer Lynn Perez, and great grandson Justin Vicente Perez.

She was born in Muldoon, Texas on December 3, 1928 and spent most of her life raising her children in Harlingen, Texas.

Visitation will begin Friday, January 3, 2020 at 1:00 PM until 9:00 PM and a prayer service will be at 7:00 PM. A chapel service will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the Rudy Garza Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow at Ashland Memorial Park.

The family extends their gratitude to United Hospice Care Services, Dr. Daisy Arce, their nursing staff and all the home health providers that assisted with Francisca Perez. We also extend our sincere appreciation to Janie Escamilla, LVN, who showed love and compassion and provided the best of care to our mother.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Jan. 2, 2020
