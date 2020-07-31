Harlingen - Francisca Sanchez McDonald, 87, of Harlingen was called home by the Lord July 24, 2020. She was born June 4, 1933 in Rio Hondo, Texas. She is preceded in death by her husband, Antonio McDonald and two daughters, Diana McDonald and Noemi McDonald. Francisca is survived by her children, Manuel McDonald, Antonio McDonald, Jaime McDonald, Yolanda Lucio, Francisco McDonald, and Olivia McDonald. She is also survived by several grandchildren and great grandchildren.Graveside Service will be held Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 3:30PM at Ashland Memorial Park Cemetery.