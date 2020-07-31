1/1
Francisca S. McDonald
1933 - 2020
Harlingen - Francisca Sanchez McDonald, 87, of Harlingen was called home by the Lord July 24, 2020. She was born June 4, 1933 in Rio Hondo, Texas. She is preceded in death by her husband, Antonio McDonald and two daughters, Diana McDonald and Noemi McDonald. Francisca is survived by her children, Manuel McDonald, Antonio McDonald, Jaime McDonald, Yolanda Lucio, Francisco McDonald, and Olivia McDonald. She is also survived by several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Graveside Service will be held Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 3:30PM at Ashland Memorial Park Cemetery.



Published in Valley Morning Star on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Rudy Garza Funeral Home
1702 East Harrison
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 425-8200
