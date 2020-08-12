1/1
Francisca Sanchez
2020 - 2020
Raymondville - Francisca Del Angel Sanchez, 94 of Raymondville, TX, was received by the Lord Jesus Christ on Sunday, August 9, 2020 in her home.

She was born on October 14, 1925 in Panuco Vera Cruz, Mexico, to Filiberto and Martiniana (Morales) Del Angel.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Leonel Sanchez, her son Edwardo and adopted mother/Aunt Lucinda Del Angel.

After the early death of husband, Francisca was father and mother to her children. She was a homemaker, loving mom, grandmother, a person of deep faith and she would welcome everyone with open arms.

Left behind to cherish her memory are her daughter, Delia S. (Balerio) Lopez, sons, Leony Sanchez, Jr., Filiberto (Biolanda) Sanchez, and Habencio T. Sanchez, one brother, Francisco (Esperanza) Del Angel; 5 grandchildren: Leonel Sanchez Jr., Crystal A. Sanchez, Daniela R. Lopez, Edward F. Sanchez, Donica A. Lopez, 8 great-grandchildren: Hailey N. Garcia, Alyssa R. Sanchez, Madison A. Garcia, Natalee N. Garcia, Isaac E. Sanchez, Maya Sanchez, Sofia Sanchez and Brandon L. Garcia.

Honored to serve as Pallbearers are: Leonel Sanchez Jr., Edwardo F. Sanchez, Balerio G. Lopez, Luis Garcia, Frank Del Angel, Jr., Tony Del Angel, Rene Garcia, Ronaldo Guajardo.

Funeral services will be held at Duddlesten Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 10:00 am. Interment will follow in the Raymondville Memorial Cemetery, Raymondville, Texas.



Published in Valley Morning Star on Aug. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Duddlesten Funeral Home
604 W Hidalgo Ave
Raymondville, TX 78580
(956) 689-2151
