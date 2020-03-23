Home

TRINITY FUNERAL CHAPEL - HARLINGEN
1002 E Harrison Ave
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 364-2444
Francisca Torres
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Visitation
1002 E Harrison Ave
Harlingen, TX 78550
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
Service
1002 E Harrison Ave
Harlingen, TX 78550
Francisca Torres


1937 - 2020
Francisca Torres Obituary
Harlingen - Francisca Torres age 83, went home to be with the Lord Friday night March 20, 2020 in the comfort of her home surrounded by family. She was born January 29, 1937 to Antonio Galvan and Rosa T. Chavez in Harlingen, TX.

She is preceded in death by her son, Juan Torres, daughter, Norma Torres, grandson, Joshua Abundez, her parents and siblings, Adela Barrera, Santos Galvan, Aurora Balli, Juanita Rodriguez, Maria Rodriguez, Teodoro Chavez and Mike Galvan.

She leaves to cherish her beautiful memory eight children, Josefina Garcia (Antonio), Nelda Torres, Maria De Rosario Casarez, Frances Garcia (Alvino), Adan Torres, Eva Silva, Guadalupe Torres Jr. (Desirae) and Noemi Juarez (Pablo Juarez Jr.), 29 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, half brother, Gilbert Galvan and half sister, Antonia Galvan.

Visitation will be limited to 10 people occupancy at a time during visitation hours ONLY. Out of respect for the family, IMMEDIATE FAMILY ONLY during the prayer service due to the limitation of 10 person occupancy.

Visitation will be held on Monday March 23, 2020 from 2 pm to 9 pm with a service of prayer at 7pm Monday evening. Chapel Service will be held on Tuesday morning March 24, 2020 at 10 am at the funeral home. Interment will follow to El Muerto Cemetery, Harlingen.

Honored to be her pallbearers will be Jose Antonio Garcia Jr., Anthony Torres, Pablo Juarez III, Albino Garcia Jr., Temo Reyna, Cesar Reyna, Jesus Abundiz Jr. and Brandon Pecina.

Arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home, 1002 East Harrison Ave. Harlingen, Texas 78550.www.trinityfunerals.com
Published in Valley Morning Star on Mar. 23, 2020
