|
|
Weslaco - Francisco Castaneda, Jr., 81, passed away on April 19, 2020 at Weslaco Nursing & Rehab. He is survived by his wife Gloria Garcia Castaneda; 5 sons: Gene Castaneda, Mike Castaneda, Ruben Castaneda, Jaime Castaneda, Joel Castaneda and 1 daughter Cynthia Jimenez. Also surviving him are 23 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Viewing was held on April 21, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Graveside services will be today, April 22, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Restlawn Memorial Park in La Feria, TX.
Services have been entrusted to Garcia & Trevino Funeral Home of Mercedes, TX.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Apr. 22, 2020