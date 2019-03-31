|
|
Harlingen - Francisco Castillo, 76 of Harlingen, Texas entered into rest on Thursday, March, 28, 2019 at his home.
He was born October 4, 1942, son of Jose and Josefa Castillo who precede him in death along with his sons, Francisco Javier and Noel Castillo.
Francisco is survived by his wife, Manuela Ambriz Castillo and son, Jose Castillo.
Visitation will be held on Saturday and Sunday, March 30 and 31, 2019 with a rosary on Sunday evening at 7:00 p.m. at Duddlesten Funeral Home, Raymondville, Texas.
Funeral services will be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 693 N. 3rd, Raymondville,Texas on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.
Interment will follow in the Raymondville Memorial Cemetery, Raymondville, Texas.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Duddlesten Funeral Home, 604 W. Hidalgo Ave., Raymondville, Texas.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Mar. 31, 2019