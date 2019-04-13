Harlingen, TX - Francisco Castillo, age 72, peacefully entered into the Lord's Kingdom Thursday morning April 11, 2019 surrounded by the love of his family. He was born July 17, 1946 in Matamoros, Tamps., Mexico to Celedonio Castillo Guzman and Rosa Mendez Zoto. He was a longtime resident of Harlingen and currently employed with Wal Mart of Harlingen.



He leaves behind to cherish his wonderful memory his children, Maria Elena Gil, Juan Francisco Castillo, Alberto Castillo and Ricardo Castillo, his grandchildren, Andres Perez II, Alexis Perez, Anthony Gil, Brandon Castillo, Francisco Evaristo Castillo, Giovanni Emanuel Castillo, sisters, Cleotilde Castillo Mendez and Julia Castillo Benavides. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.



Mr. Castillo is preceded in death by his wife, Maria Elena Castillo on March 4, 2012 and his parents.



Visitation will be held on Sunday April 14, 2019 beginning at 1 pm to 9 pm with a prayer service of the Holy Rosary to begin at 7 pm in the evening. Holy Mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday April 15, 2019 at 10 am at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church. Interment will follow to Ashland Memorial Park Cemetery.



Honored to serve as pallbearers will be Alberto Castillo, Ricardo Castillo, Alexis Perez, Andres Perez II, Frankie Contreras and Juan Pachuca.



Arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home in conjuction with Rudy Garza Funeral Home, 1702 East Harrison Ave. Harlingen, Texas 78550 Published in Valley Morning Star on Apr. 13, 2019