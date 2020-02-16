|
Primera - Francisco Gonzales 86, of Primera entered into Heaven Friday, February 14, 2020. He was born July 27, 1933 to Sebastian and Maria Gonzales.
Francisco was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. Also he loved his nieces and nephews and had a great admiration for them. Francisco served as a Constable for the City of Primera and was self employed in the custom cotton picking industry.
He is preceded in death by his son, Francisco Gonzales, Jr. and 4 brothers, Victor, Luis, Paul and Jesus.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years Hilda G. Gonzales; 2 sons, Alberto Gonzales, Jose Luis Gonzales and his 4 children; (Joanna, Jolene Jose Luis and Francisco); 2 daughters, Rebecca G. (Juan) Gomez and her 2 daughters; (April and Katherine); Irma H. (Jesus, Jr.) Saldana and her 3 children, (Kathleene, Ryan and Lindsey); 9 great-grandchildren; 1 brother, Marcelino Gonzales and 2 sisters, Modesta Partida and Dominga (Leandro) Alvarez. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will begin Monday, February 17, 2020 at 12:00 PM until 9:00 PM and a prayer service will be at 7:00 PM. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the Rudy Garza Funeral Home and interment will follow at Heavenly Grace Cemetery.
Funeral services are under the direction of Rudy Garza Funeral Home.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Feb. 16, 2020