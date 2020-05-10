Francisco J. "Frank" Lopez
Harlingen - Francisco "Frank" J. Lopez 69, of Harlingen entered into eternal rest Saturday, May 9, 2020 surrounded by his loving wife and children. He was born March 13, 1951 in Rio Bravo, Tamps., Mexico to Jose and Bertha Lopez. He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Jose Luis Lopez.

He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Piedad Lopez; 4 children, Juan Francisco (Christina) Lopez, Mariana (Rolando) Ramos, Magdalena (Jaime) Perez and Francisco Javier Lopez, Jr.; 5 grandchildren, Daniela, RJ, Nico, Abram and Isaac; 4 siblings, Gerardo Lopez, San Juanita Lopez de Cepeda, Alma Leticia Lopez de Morales and Lisa White.

Francisco was strong in spirit, work ethic and commitment. A man loved and respected by all who knew him, he allowed his actions to speak louder than words. Family meant everything to Francisco, and in his own words, was his greatest accomplishment.

Visitation will begin Monday from 1:00 PM to 9:00 PM and a rosary will be at 7:00 PM. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the Rudy Garza Funeral Home with Father Bob officiating and burial will follow at Restlawn Cemetery in La Feria, TX.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are Juan Francisco Lopez, Francisco Javier Lopez, Jr., Rolando Ramos, Jaime Perez, Jr., Gerardo Lopez and RJ Ramos.



Published in Valley Morning Star on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
11
Visitation
1:00 - 9:00 PM
Rudy Garza Funeral Home
MAY
11
Service
7:00 PM
Rudy Garza Funeral Home
MAY
12
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Rudy Garza Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Rudy Garza Funeral Home
1702 East Harrison
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 425-8200
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 10, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Our condolences and prayers to the Lopez family.
Isidoro Nieto
Friend
