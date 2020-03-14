|
San Benito - Francisco M. Rodriguez, 89, went home to be with the Lord peacefully Wednesday afternoon on March 11, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born December 9, 1930 to Mariano and Maria M. Rodriguez. He was a lifetime resident of Los Indios/San Benito area. He was a hardworking man and worked in the farming industry all his life.
He is preceded in death by is wife, Juanita Rodriguez, a son, Jacobo M. Rodriguez and granddaughter, Mia A. Villegas.
He leaves to treasure his wonderful memory his children, Juan F. Rodriguez, Belinda Rodriguez, Baldemar Rodriguez (Julie), Eva Gutierrez (Alfonso), Elizabeth Rodriguez and Yvonne Villegas (Erik), Grandchildren: Alfonso Gutierrez Jr., Cecilia De Leon (Isreal), Cassandra L. Rodriguez (Danny), Mariana M. Vallade, Erik Villegas Jr., Marco A. Rodriguez, Daylonee K. Gutierrez (his Selena); Great Grandchildren, Amethyst I. Gutierrez, Isreal F. De Leon, Aiden J. Gutierrez and Melea J. Hernandez.
Visitation will be held on Saturday March 14, 2020 and Sunday March 15, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a prayer service of the Holy Rosary to begin at 7:00 pm on both evenings. Funeral Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 10:00 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Las Rusias with Fr. Ernest as celebrant. Interment will follow to Mont-Meta Memorial Park Cemetery, San Benito.
Honored to serve as pallbearers will be Alfonso Gutierrez Sr., Alfonso Gutierrez Jr., Erik Villegas, Isreal De Leon, Erik Villegas Jr., Ruben Cruz.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Mar. 14, 2020