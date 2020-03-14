Home

POWERED BY

Services
TRINITY FUNERAL CHAPEL - HARLINGEN
1002 E Harrison Ave
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 364-2444
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Las Rusias, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Francisco Rodriguez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francisco M. Rodriguez


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Francisco M. Rodriguez Obituary
San Benito - Francisco M. Rodriguez, 89, went home to be with the Lord peacefully Wednesday afternoon on March 11, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born December 9, 1930 to Mariano and Maria M. Rodriguez. He was a lifetime resident of Los Indios/San Benito area. He was a hardworking man and worked in the farming industry all his life.

He is preceded in death by is wife, Juanita Rodriguez, a son, Jacobo M. Rodriguez and granddaughter, Mia A. Villegas.

He leaves to treasure his wonderful memory his children, Juan F. Rodriguez, Belinda Rodriguez, Baldemar Rodriguez (Julie), Eva Gutierrez (Alfonso), Elizabeth Rodriguez and Yvonne Villegas (Erik), Grandchildren: Alfonso Gutierrez Jr., Cecilia De Leon (Isreal), Cassandra L. Rodriguez (Danny), Mariana M. Vallade, Erik Villegas Jr., Marco A. Rodriguez, Daylonee K. Gutierrez (his Selena); Great Grandchildren, Amethyst I. Gutierrez, Isreal F. De Leon, Aiden J. Gutierrez and Melea J. Hernandez.

Visitation will be held on Saturday March 14, 2020 and Sunday March 15, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a prayer service of the Holy Rosary to begin at 7:00 pm on both evenings. Funeral Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 10:00 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Las Rusias with Fr. Ernest as celebrant. Interment will follow to Mont-Meta Memorial Park Cemetery, San Benito.

Honored to serve as pallbearers will be Alfonso Gutierrez Sr., Alfonso Gutierrez Jr., Erik Villegas, Isreal De Leon, Erik Villegas Jr., Ruben Cruz.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Mar. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Francisco's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -