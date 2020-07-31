San Benito, TX - Francisco Robles, 90 of San Benito, Texas, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020.
He is preceded in death by his spouse, Guadalupe Ortega-Robles; and his sons, Simon Robles and Pablo Robles.
Francisco is survived by his children, Ignacio Robles (Christina), Maria Elena Robles-Trevino (Victor), Ursulo Robles (Tammy), Francisco Robles Jr. (Henrietta Welk), Jose Rene Robles (Sandra), Guadalupe "Lupita" Robles (Fred Gonzalez), and Daniel T. Robles (Linda); daughter-in-law, Soledad Zozaya Robles; 16 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; and his siblings, Fr. Tomas Robles, Roque Robles, and Maria Robles.
A visitation will begin Friday, July 31, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a holy rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Thomae-Garza Funeral Home in San Benito, Texas.
A chapel service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Thomae-Garza Funeral Home and entombment will follow at Mont Meta Memorial Park Mausoleum in San Benito, Texas.
You may view a live stream of the rosary and chapel service
Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care of Thomae-Garza Funeral Home and Crematorium, 395 S. Sam Houston, San Benito, Texas, (956) 399-1331.