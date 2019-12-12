|
Rio Hondo - Francisco Rosales of Rio Hondo, TX passed into his Heavenly Kingdom peacefully surrounded by his family on December 9, 2019 at the age of 67.
He is loved and survived by his loving wife Maria G. Rosales of 47 years, daughters, Marisela Rosales, Melissa R. Franklin (Chris), Son, Francisco Rosales Jr. (Cristina) and grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Cassidy, Brittany Franklin, and Matthew Eli Rosales. His brother, Manuel Rosales, sisters, Senona Garcia, Herminia Rosales, Cruz Solis, Anastacia Montes, Maria Luisa Beltran, and numerous nieces & nephews, brother and sister in-laws.
Francisco is preceded in death by his parents Leonardo and Maria (Salazar) Rosales, brothers, Daniel Rosales and Leonardo Rosales Jr.
He was born and raised in Harlingen, TX, but made Rio Hondo his home for the past 36 years. Francisco was widely known and will be missed by all of his family, friends, and his Rio Grande Valley Sugar Mill family. His strong will and love for hard work make up the Legacy Francisco leaves behind, as well as his love and passion for hunting, fishing and cooking. Everyone who knows "Pancho" knows he never met a stranger, deer or fish he didn't love. He was a hardworking man, a loving husband, father and Papa. He loved and enjoyed cooking for any and every occasion. He was always there for family and friends whenever needed. His beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of his wife, children and grandchildren.
Funeral Services are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home, 1002 East Harrison Ave. Harlingen, TX 78550.
Visitation was held yesterday Wednesday December 11, 2019 from 1:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a prayer service of the Holy Rosary to begin at 7:00 pm. Funeral Mass of Christian burial will be held today, Thursday December 12, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Helen's Catholic Church (where he was a member), Rio Hondo. Interment will follow at Las Yescas Cemetery. You may leave words of sympathy for the family at www.trinityfunerals.com
Published in Valley Morning Star on Dec. 12, 2019