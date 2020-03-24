|
|
San Benito - Surrounded by his loving family, Francisco Villafuerte, 89, passed peacefully from this life on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at his home.
Francisco was born on August 22, 1930 to Enrique and Felicitas Villafuerte in San Benito, Texas. He was a U. S. Army veteran and a retired farmer. Francisco was of the Catholic faith and a faithful member of St. Benedict Catholic Church. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. He also enjoyed fishing, baseball, hunting, and traveling.
Francisco served in the U. S. Army, Company B, 140th Tank Battalion, during the Korean War. He attained the rank of Sergeant and was awarded the Korean Service Medal with two Bronze Service Stars, the United Nations Service Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, and the Purple Heart. After returning home, he completed his eight years of military service in the Army Reserve.
Preceding Francisco in death were his parents, his son Enrique Villafuerte, brothers Alfredo and Alfonso Villafuerte, and his sister Maria Ortega.
Left to treasure his memory and legacy are his loving wife, Eva Atkinson Villafuerte, their children Frank Villafuerte, Jr., David Villafuerte, Mary Lou (Shannon) George, Rene (Theresa) Villafuerte, and Elma (Joel) Wood; grandchildren, Shantel George, Sande Lea Karthman, Rene Villafuerte, Jr., Tiffany Wood, David Michael Villafuerte, Kacey Villafuerte, Ryan Villafuerte, and Brittany Wood; great grandchildren, Tristan Everett and Ava Madeline Deiorio.
A graveside service and interment with full military honors will take place on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Mont Meta Memorial Park.
Honored to serve as active pallbearers are Joel Wood, Rene Villafuerte, David Michael Villafuerte, Rene L. Villafuerte, Ryan Villafuerte, and David Villafuerte and honorary pallbearer Frank Villafuerte, Jr.
The Villafuerte family wishes to express their thanks to Francisco primary care physician Dr. Jason Peters and his staff. Special thanks to Kindred Hospice, Francisco's nurse Brian Smith, caregiver Albert Balli, and Chaplain Rev. Eusebio Martinez.
Also special thanks to Acclaim Services and his primary caregiver Jessica Villapando, his granddaughter Brittany Wood, and to Rev. Etourad Atangana, Rev. Joel Flores, and Rev. Jean Olivier Sambu.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of San Benito Funeral Home, 1400 W. Business 77, San Benito, Texas 956.361.9192 www.sanbenitofuneralhome.com
Published in Valley Morning Star on Mar. 24, 2020