Harlingen, TX - Francisco Z. Martinez came to rest on Saturday December 21, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Our beloved Frank "Paco" is resting, now taking a long well deserved vacation with the angels. Francisco was born on October 8th, 1955 in Harlingen Texas, and graduated from Harlingen High in 1974. He was 64. In his early years Francisco traveled as a migrant worker with his family. There is where he appreciated family, unity and hard work traveling to Williams, California, Stayton, Oregon and Jerome, Idaho. Frank also enjoyed playing slot machines whether it be in Coushatta, Louisiana or Kickapoo, Eagle Pass and especially Las Vegas, Nevada. Francisco worked in auto parts Autozone and Oreily's for over 40 years. Francisco was also an enthusiast of cars. He loved his muscle car a Chevelle, his low riders Torino and Impala. He was a member of the Finest Few car club in Houston and Vice President of the Royal Escorts Lowrider Car Club in Harlingen. He was also featured in The Lowrider Magazine. He especially loved fast cars, he had several Mustangs and trucks. Those that knew him knew how he loved his Mustangs. Francisco loved and looked forward to all our family gatherings, eating fajitas and especially cake. Our family will still gather and we will always celebrate him. Francisco is proceeded in death by his 1st sister, Rosa Anna. He is survived by his parents Anacleto R. and Paula Z. Martinez. His brothers: Jean Z., Arubento Z., Joel Z. (Flora), and Gilberto Z. (Mayra). His sisters Rosa Anna and Norma Linda Martinez and his cherished nieces and nephews Jessica, Ruben Jr., Corina, Ruben Issac (from Idaho), Desiree Antoinette, Kassandra Raquel, Alfredo Anacleto, Joel Daniel (Jessica), Paula Angelica (Javier Jr.) Gilberto Mateo, Julia Carolina, Laila Rose and his great niece Juliana Martinez. How he loved them so. We will forever miss Francisco and treasure the memories. We love you Frank and we will meet again. Enjoy the Fantastic Voyage Francisco Z. Martinez!
Visitation was held at Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home Chapel of the Holy Spirit on Monday December 23, 2019 from 1 pm to 9 pm with a prayer service of the Holy Rosary to begin at 7 pm Monday evening. A Funeral Mass of Christian burial will be held today Tuesday December 24, 2019 at 12 noon at Queen of Peace Catholic Church. Interment will follow to Ashland Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers Arubento Z., Joel Z., Gilberto Z. Joel Daniel, Gilberto Mateo, Alfredo Anacleto, Javier Escobar Jr. and in heart and spirit Ruben Issac Martinez. You may send condolences on the online guestbook, light a candle or send flowers at www.trinityfunerals.com
Published in Valley Morning Star on Dec. 24, 2019