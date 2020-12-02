Raymondville/Florida - On Monday, September 14, 2020, Frank Ortega, loving husband, father and Papa, passed away at the age of 56 in Plant City, Florida. He was born in Hamilton, MT. His family were farm workers who migrated from state to state and settled in Center, Texas when Frank was 13 years old. He graduated from Shelbyville High School where he played football and ran track as a State qualifier during his senior year. After graduating from high school, he joined the United States Marine Corp, being honorably discharged after four years of service. Frank settled down in Florida where he worked as a truck driver and dispatcher for the Radiant Oil Company for twenty-six years, later working for Best Line Oil as a dispatcher, where he was employed at the time of his death. Frank volunteered with the East Bay Buccaneers since 1999, continuing with the organization for many years after his son played and moved on to high school. During his tenure with the EBB, he served as head coach and assistant coach at the Midget, JV and Varsity levels, having taken some of his teams all the way to the Super Bowl. Frank also held multiple board member and trustee positions with the EBB during his time there. Since his passing, because of the commitment and dedication he had for the East Bay Buccaneers organization, they have dedicated their playing field in his honor, to be forever called the "Frank Ortega Field". He previously served as Tri County Youth Football and Cheerleading Conference Executive Board Sgt at Arms, and at the time of his death, held the position of Vice-President. Frank was also volunteering with the East Bay High School football team.Frank was preceded in death by his loving mother, Juanita Saenz, and his father, Tony Ortega.He leaves behind the love of his life, his wife, Melissa, with whom they had a blended family of four adult children, Joshua (Brittany Whitworth), Katherine, Valeria, Cecilia, and one grandson, Noah, with whom he had an emotional bond like no other. Frank also leaves behind six brothers, Rene, John, Eduardo, Elias, Paul and Noe Rivera; and four sisters, Lydia, Esther and Mary Rivera and Marlinda Saenz, and many nieces and nephews.A memorial graveside service will be held on December 5, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Raymondville Memorial Park Cemetery. Those wishing to attend are asked to wear facial coverings in accordance with the CDC guidelines.Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the caring hands of Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 1157 W. Hidalgo Ave., Raymondville, TX 78580.