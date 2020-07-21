1/1
Frederick William Rusteberg
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frederick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rancho Viejo - - Frederick William Rusteberg, 74, died peacefully surrounded by his loving family on July 19, 2020, at his home in Rancho Viejo, Texas, after a long health battle.

Born in Brownsville, Texas, on July 1, 1946, Fred was the first and only son of Jessie Cabler and Frederick Henry Rusteberg, Jr. To the delight of his family, he was born 10 long years after his four sisters. He grew up on their family tomato farm in Villa Nueva (near present day Veterans High School). He attended Brownsville High School and then Texas A&M University, earning a bachelor's degree in Finance and later completed his graduate studies at Texas Tech University. While at Tech, Fred met and then married the love of his life, Frances Hill.

As a 1st Lieutenant in the US Army, Fred was trained as a Huey helicopter pilot and served as Flight Operations Officer responsible for overseeing South Korean airfields, based in Seoul, South Korea, during the Vietnam War era in the early '70s. After serving in Korea, Fred and Frances moved back to Brownsville, where he began working on the railroad relocation project in his capacity as assistant Port Director at the Port of Brownsville. He began his banking career as Vice-President at First National Bank in 1977. In 1984, he became the founding President and CEO of IBC Bank in Brownsville where he served for over 35 years until his retirement.

Fred had a strong belief in serving his community and has received countless recognitions. He has been honored with a Congressional Record by the US Congress, has been recognized as an Outstanding Citizen by the State of Texas, the Boy Scouts of America and the Brownsville Historic Museum. Fred served on the Brownsville Community Foundation Board, the Brownsville Rio Grande Railroad Board, and was Tri-Chair for the City of Brownsville's comprehensive 10-year plan, Imagine Brownsville.

Promoting education in South Texas was one of his greatest passions and Fred helped raise millions for education, chairing numerous successful school bond issues. He was Chairman of the Strategic Planning Team for BISD in 1997 and 2006, served two terms as Chairman of the University of Texas-Brownsville Development Board and was a member of the Chancellor's Advisory Council at UT-Austin. His family established the first scholarship endowment at UTB/UTRGV.

Fred is preceded in death by his parents, Frederick Henry Rusteberg, Jr. and Jessie Cabler Rusteberg, sisters Betty Richardson Stevenson, and Freda Stone. Fred is survived by Frances, his loving wife and life partner of 49 years, his two children William "Rusty" (Tammy) Rusteberg of Brownsville, and Liz (Chad) Hainley of Rancho Viejo, and two grandchildren Jessie and Will Hainley. He is also survived by two of his siblings, Joy (Bill) Burns of Harlingen and June (Adolph) Dittman of Brownsville, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

More than anything, he loved his family and friends. Throughout their marriage, Fred and Frances loved traveling and cruising around the world. Fred was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing with his golfing buddies and his dog Bella. He will be remembered as a great banker, a great boss, a great mentor and a great friend. But more importantly, he was an outstanding and loving husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather, brother, and uncle.

Due to gathering restrictions, a private burial service will be held.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in memory of Fred W. Rusteberg to: the Episcopal Day School, 34 North Coria, Brownsville, Texas 78520, or St. Joseph Academy 101 St. Joseph Drive, Brownsville, TX 78520 or to UTRGV Fred & Frances Rusteberg Endowed Scholarship for Business 1201 West University Drive, EITTB 1.210, Edinburg Texas 78539 and First Presbyterian Church, 435 Palm Blvd, Brownsville, TX 78520.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
657 Springmart Boulevard
Brownsville, TX 78526
956-350-8485
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
17 entries
July 21, 2020
The Diaz-Cavazos Family, both past and present, have so many wonderful memories. We share your sorrow
Diana Norí Diaz, DDS
Diana N Diaz
Friend
July 21, 2020
Letty Martinez-Roerig
Friend
July 21, 2020
Deepest Condolences to The Rusteberg Family, On behalf of Luciano “Tano” Saldaña Sr., Mary Ann Lozano and The Saldaña Lozano Family. -Brownsville, Texas.
Alejandro Lozano III
Friend
July 21, 2020
Fred was a kind and gentle soul. He was a true gentleman in every sense of the word and a friend to all. His legacy of service in our community will always be remembered. My condolences to the Rusteberg family.
Elizabeth Medrano
Friend
July 21, 2020
Mrs. Rusteberg, please know my sincere condolences are with you and your family during this difficult time. There is so many memories of such a great leader, but first being a caring person who was interested in the best outcome for all.
I can recall many events and presentations we did in Brownsville, and Mr. Rusteberg always had a warm welcomed to our presentation, giving it such an importance that he endorsed it, which made it much easier for us to do. These presentations would be at 7:00 am because of the importance of time for opening the branches. I certainly cherish these memories and his commitment that exemplify Mr. Rusteberg's dedication to his extended IBC family. Prayers to you and your beautiful family .
Eliza Gonzalez
Coworker
July 21, 2020
i knew Fred from time we were at Russell Elementary school. He was such super nice friend.The last time I talked to him was at our last Class Reunion '64 Rest in peace, buddy. Ma y the Lord keep you safe. Bless all you family. Fred was one of the good guys.
Harry Richardson, Long Beach, MS.
Harry Richardson
Friend
July 21, 2020
I have not seen my friends Fred and Frances since moving away from the Valley 15 years ago. I'm saddened by this news. But one thing is for sure, Fred will remembered as a kind, respectful to all he encountered and humble man. The State of Texas and the Rio Grande Valley has lost an Icon for all he did to make the Valley a better place to live and raise our families.
Doug Christie
Friend
July 21, 2020
Fred it has been my pleasure meeting you many years ago when you first joined the IBC family. It was fun building that new first bank, the parade parties in the parking lot and participating at El Grito together with Nacho and the whole group. I pray God grants your family through faith, the strength to deal with His greatest reality. I pray that you rest now my friend....
Glenco
GLEN JACKSON
Friend
July 21, 2020
To Frances and the family, our deepest condolences. Fred was one of a kind. A tough minded businessman and banker with a big heart and a great sense of humor. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Eddie and Patsy Farias
July 21, 2020
To the entire Rusteberg family my sincerest condolences. Mr. Rusteberg was the kindest man I ever met. He left an impression on many, many lives and his kindness and gentle manner will never be forgotten! May he rest in the arm of our sweet Lord now and always!
God Bless You! Sonia A. Falcon
Sonia A Falcon
Friend
July 21, 2020
My condolences to the family. My professional success is because of Mr Rusteberg. He believed in me, my strength and talents and helped me believe in myself. The words that come to mind when i think of him...caring, leadership, mentor, difference maker, beautiful person inside and out. God Bless...

Carmela Trevino
July 21, 2020
Our deepest condolences to the family. Truly a good friend. Always there for us when we needed it.
JUAN MENDOZA
Friend
July 21, 2020
My sincere condolences to Frances, Rusty and Liz. I always felt good when Fred Rusteberg was involved; he was a great person and a model citizen.
Charles Lackey
July 21, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the family of this great man. I had the pleasure of working under his leadership at IBC - Brownsville. A great loss to his family, friends and community.
Nicole Smith
Coworker
July 21, 2020
I will miss my lifelong friend. I pray for Frances, Rusty and Liz and send my deepest condolences for their loss.
Ray Bearden
July 21, 2020
My sincere condolences to the Rusteberg family, I remember the family well. While living and working in Brownsville 21 years ago, extremely nice and respectful. May you rest in peace. God Bless
Letty lopez
July 21, 2020
My condolences to the family. I worked as a secretary in the commercial loan department at First National Bank in the late '70s when Mr. Rusteberg was a loan officer Such a wonderful gentleman to work for and su humble....he would crinch to know I'm referring to him as "Mr. Rusteberg". May he rest in peace in God's loving arms.
Janie Garcia
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved