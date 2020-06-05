Gabina Gudino
1934 - 2020
Gabina Gudino, 85, entered the Lord's heavenly kingdom on Wednesday, June 3, 2020.

Gabina was born on October 6, 1934 in Cuidad del Maiz, San Luis Potosi, Mexico to Calixtro Chavez & Juana Maria Turrubiartes. She was a Guadalupana, had a love for Christ, and was a member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church.

She is preceded in death by both her parents; husband, Agapito Gudino, and a daughter, Apolonia Gudino.

Gabina is survived by her loving family to cherish her wonderful memory, children, Jesus Gudino (Julia), Delfina Gudino, Eliberta Guajardo (Hector), & Jose Luz Gudino (Maria Eva); and 24 grandchildren.

Visitation will be held Friday, June 5, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with the prayer of the Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. at Trinity Funeral Chapel.

A funeral mass of Christian burial will be held Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Queen of Peace Catholic Church.

Interment will follow to Heavenly Grace Memorial Park Cemetery in La Feria.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home 1002 East Harrison Avenue Harlingen, Texas 78550 (956)364-2444.



Published in Valley Morning Star on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Visitation
01:00 - 09:00 PM
Trinity Funeral Chapel - Harlingen
JUN
5
Rosary
07:00 PM
Trinity Funeral Chapel - Harlingen
JUN
6
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Queen of Peace Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Trinity Funeral Chapel - Harlingen
1002 E Harrison Ave
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 364-2444
