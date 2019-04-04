Home

Gabriel Angulo Rivera Obituary
La Feria - La Feria - Gabriel Angulo Rivera 42, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. He is preceded in death by his brother, Bernardo Rivera.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory his parents Roberto and Margarita Rivera; son, Gabriel "Benito" Rivera; brother, Benedict (Dorina Trevino) Rivera; aunts and uncles, Lupita (Ted) Vega, Teresa Hernandez, Alicia Gomez, Blanca (Wesley) Pedigo, Placida (Jose) Villarreal, Danny (Janie) Rivera, Albert (Silvia) Rivera, Felipe Rivera, Josefina Munoz and Domingo Angulo; numerous other relatives and a host of friends.

Visitation will begin today, Thursday from 12:00 PM to 9:00 PM at the Rudy Garza Funeral Home Palms Chapel in La Feria with a rosary to be recited at 7:30 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church with burial to will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park in La Feria, TX.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Apr. 4, 2019
