Gabriel Barocio
Gabriel Barocio


1939 - 2019
Gabriel Barocio Obituary
Santa Rosa, TX - Gabriel Barocio, 80, entered the Lord's heavenly kingdom on Monday, July 29, 2019 at Veranda Nursing Home.

Gabriel was born on March 24, 1939 in Harlingen, Texas to Manuel & Maria Rodriguez Barocio.

He is preceded in death by both his parents; daughter, Elida Barocio; and siblings, Indalecio, Elida, Jesusa, Victoria, & Manuel Jr.

Gabriel is survived by his loving family to cherish his wonderful memory, his beloved wife of 61 years, Emilia P. Barocio; five children, Maria Anita Gutierrez (Robert), San Juanita Montemayor (Benito), Guadalupe Saavedra (Manuel), Gabriel Barocio Jr. (Lisa), & Manuel Barocio; 20 grandchildren; 60 great grandchildren & one on the way; siblings, Genoveva Barocio, Ernestina B. Costilla, Lydia B. Mesa, & Aniceto Barocio; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, & friends.

Visitation will be held Friday, August 2, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. at Trinity Funeral Chapel.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Trinity Funeral Chapel with Pastor Benjamin Gutierrez officiating.

Interment will follow to Santo Nombre Cemetery in Santa Rosa.

Honored to serve as pallbearers will be Jason Barocio, Hector Canales Jr., Damacio Costilla Jr., Benjamin Gutierrez, Christopher Montemayor, David Montemayor, Cody Perez and Alfredo Navarro. Honorary Pallbearers will be Jorge Hernandez Jr., Jeremiah Ramirez, Robert Ramirez and Isaiah Rosas.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home 1002 East Harrison Avenue Harlingen, Texas 78550 (956)364-2444.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Aug. 2, 2019
