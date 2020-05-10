Fredericksburg - Gail Tietsort Haas of Fredericksburg passed away on Monday May 4th in the Fredericksburg Nursing and Rehab Center at the age of 99 Years.



Gail was born April 4, 1921 in Vandalia, Michigan to Jesse D. and Marjorie Doane Tietsort.



Gail married Glen W. Haas on June 7, 1941 in Kalamazoo, Michigan.



Gail and Glen moved to Harlingen, Texas where they owned a Hertz Car Rental franchise.



Gail lived in Harlingen until 2002 when she moved to Central Texas.



Gail is survived by her children: Sally Haas Staudt of Fredericksburg



R. William (Bill) Haas of New Braunfels



Victor J. Haas of Corpus Christi



10 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren



Along with her husband and parents, Gail was preceded in death by a daughter; Dolores Haas McKenna, son-in-law's; William E. McKenna and Thomas E. Staudt.



Services with interment will be held at a later date.



Arrangements are by the Schaetter Funeral Home of Fredericksburg



