Galen H. Adams
1947 - 2020
Harlingen - Galen H. Adams passed away on May 14, 2020 at Harlingen Medical Center. He was born November 9, 1947 in Pine Bluff, Arkansas to Carl Adams and Bette Climer who preceded him in death.

He graduated from Arkansas State University in August of 1970 with a Master Science Degree in Mathematics.

He married Margaret Fox Adams on March 14, 1981. After their marriage, he became a manager at Insurance Services Office at their Boston, MA. and New York City Offices. He was employed by Aetna Life and Casualty Insurance Co. in Hartford, CT. He moved to Harlingen, TX in 2004 to become a teacher in the Development Math Department and later, the Assistant Chair and Chair of the department.

He was an avid golfer and member of Tony Butler. He spent many years enjoying his friends and golf.

He is survived by his wife of 39 years, his brother-in-law, Dr. Charles D. Fox, Jr., his sister-in-law, Janie Fox, his sister, Millie Knott, her husband, Noel Knott and their three children, as well as his nieces and nephews, Jennifer Fox, Anthony Guthrie, Melissa Rones, Craig Rones and their two sons.

There will be a private graveside burial with a celebration of his life at a later date.



Published in Valley Morning Star on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
