Harlingen - Garland Daniel Reed 50, of Harlingen entered into rest Saturday, October 26, 2019. Daniel was born September 26, 1969 in La Porte, Texas.
He is preceded in death by his father Garland Darrell Reed, brother, Garland Darrell Reed, Jr. and father in law, Efren Cavazos, Sr.
Daniel leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving family; his wife Nellie Cavazos Reed; children, Krysten Danielle Reed and Christopher John Trevino of Harlingen; his mother, Beverly McKei Reed of Portland, TX. and sisters, Brenda K. Wright of La Porte, TX. , Leslie Reikena, Kimberly Gionotti Willis and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Daniel loved hunting and serving others but his great love was for his family.
Visitation will be held Monday, October 28, 2019 at 1:00 pm until 9:00 pm and prayer service will be at 7:00 pm.
Services will conclude Monday evening at the funeral home.
Daniel will be greatly missed by his loved ones who celebrate the fact that he is at peace with his creator.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Oct. 28, 2019