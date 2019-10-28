Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rudy Garza Funeral Home
1702 East Harrison
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 425-8200
Resources
More Obituaries for Garland Reed
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Garland Daniel Reed


1969 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Garland Daniel Reed Obituary
Harlingen - Garland Daniel Reed 50, of Harlingen entered into rest Saturday, October 26, 2019. Daniel was born September 26, 1969 in La Porte, Texas.

He is preceded in death by his father Garland Darrell Reed, brother, Garland Darrell Reed, Jr. and father in law, Efren Cavazos, Sr.

Daniel leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving family; his wife Nellie Cavazos Reed; children, Krysten Danielle Reed and Christopher John Trevino of Harlingen; his mother, Beverly McKei Reed of Portland, TX. and sisters, Brenda K. Wright of La Porte, TX. , Leslie Reikena, Kimberly Gionotti Willis and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Daniel loved hunting and serving others but his great love was for his family.

Visitation will be held Monday, October 28, 2019 at 1:00 pm until 9:00 pm and prayer service will be at 7:00 pm.

Services will conclude Monday evening at the funeral home.

Daniel will be greatly missed by his loved ones who celebrate the fact that he is at peace with his creator.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Oct. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Garland's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now