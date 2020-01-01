|
San Benito - Gary Allen Knight passed away on December 29, 2019 at the age of 60.
Gary is preceded in death by his brother Ric Knight, and his grandparents Bob and Normah Knight.
Gary is survived by his loving wife of 11 years Carol Evans-Knight, parents Bob and Frances Knight, his daughter Sumer Knight Polley (Eric Polley, two grandchildren Jaxson and Lincoln Polley, stepson Jonas Lee and stepdaughter Kendra Lee.
Gary was born in Harlingen, Texas and graduated from Harlingen High School in 1978. He attended University of Texas a San Antonio. He was Vice President of Redelco, a family owned commercial real estate company in Harlingen.
He was adventurous and enjoyed life, nature, the outdoors and photography.
Visitation will be at San Benito Funeral Home on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Memorial Chapel service will be at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4th. Pastor Vance Greek will officiate the Memorial service.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Friends of Laguna Atascosa/Ocelot Fund.
Funeral arrangement are under the care of San Benito Funeral Home, 1400 W. Business 77, San Benito, Texas (956)361-9192
Published in Valley Morning Star on Jan. 1, 2020