Harlingen - Gary Charles Wilson, Kan-Texan, world-traveler. gambler, card-shark, and senior champion pool master was called home on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at the age of 84 from complications due to cancer. He was surrounded by his family in Harlingen, Texas.He married Susan (Lamb) Wilson in 1966. Susan preceded him in death in 2009. He is survived by the second love of his life and prayer warrior, Herminia (Caraveo) Wilson. His two children, Shawn Wilson and Renee (Wilson) Maichel; and six wonderful grandchildren also survive to tell legendary tales.What he did for work was boring, but he excelled at many other things like living within his means, cheering on the Kansas City Chiefs, collecting Harley-Davidson t-shirts and growing world class vegetables. His kids had no idea he was such a social butterfly until he moved from Kansas to Texas in 1999. They were shocked to find out he had become a "fashionista" and "shopaholic" when they opened his 3 closets packed with clothes.There will not be a viewing; we can't figure out how to prop him up at the pool table at the Elks Lodge in San Benito, Texas. In lieu of flowers, do an unexpected act of kindness for someone in his name and raise a glass of your favorite beverage in toast to hard-working dads everywhere. God bless you and rest in peace, Gary. Gone, but never forgotten.