Rio Hondo - Gary "Bud" James, 78, living in Rio Hondo, TX when he passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his family.



Left to treasure Gary's memory are his wife of 58 years, Barbara; daughters, Tammy (Robert) Meier, Krista (Barry) Waters, and son Curtis (Tina) James; grandchildren Whitney (Zachary) Swanberg, Travis James, Caleb Waters; and sister Gayle (Ross) Meriwether.



Gary began his career in the drapery business, allowing him the opportunity to travel throughout the United States. In later years he pursued his true passion, farming. He grew multiple crops and was never afraid of hard work or long hours to guarantee a successful harvest.



Most mornings he could be found at the cafe or gin having coffee and sharing stories with his closest friends. Gary was a long time member at Rio Hondo Baptist Church where he sang in the choir. He cherished time with his kids and grandkids enjoying home cooked meals prepared by Barbara.



Visitation will be held on Friday, June 14th from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home with services to be held in the chapel on Saturday at the funeral home at 10:00 a.m. Serving as honorary pallbearers are David Newell, Frank Matz, Calvin Early, Larry Stewart, Bobby Day, Jerry Allen, Billy Mack Simpson, Gary Richardson, and Ron Waters.



In lieu of flowers, the family ask that you make donations to Sunny Glen Children's Home, P.O. Box 1373, San Benito, TX 78586.



