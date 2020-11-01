Harlingen - Gaudencia "Gaudi" Hernandez Campos, age 88, left this earth peacefully and gracefully at home in Harlingen, Texas on October 29, 2020. Born in Donna, Texas, Gaudi was the only child of Elvira Tamez and Felipe Hernandez. She graduated from Harlingen High School and attended Pan American University. On November 1, 1953, she married Roberto I. Campos, retired assistant fire chief for the Harlingen Fire Department. They were happily married for 64 years when he preceded her in death on June 11, 2018. The Camposes were proud parents of Gloria (and spouse Lance Brown); Deborah (and spouse Richard Bowen); Roberto Jr. (and spouse Norma Silva); and Clarissa "Lisa." They were even prouder grandparents of Roberto Campos III; Enrique Joel Silva; Gregory and Anthony Brown; and Lola Lopez.Gaudi owned an employment agency in the '80s and '90s. She helped many people in the Valley with resume writing, interviewing skills, and getting their first jobs. She was a pioneer who inspired other female entrepreneurs to pave their own path. She leaves behind a long legacy of civic and community service as past member of the Harlingen Chamber of Commerce; Texas Association of Mexican-American Chambers of Commerce (TAMACC); and one of the first female members of the Six Shooters, the Harlingen Chamber's official greeters and ambassadors. Campos was an enthusiastic, long-time member of the local Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) chapter, American Legion Women's Auxiliary, and Catholic Daughters of America.Campos was a well-known life of the party and enjoyed any chance to celebrate her passion for dancing, especially at weddings, parties, and the Legion. Above all, Gaudi's greatest pastime was getting together with her children and grandchildren during Sunday dinners, holidays, and most recently, a meal and margaritas at her favorite restaurant, La Playa, in Harlingen. She loved "the King" Elvis Presley and often enjoyed traveling to Las Vegas with her friends or family. She was known for her beaming smile and blingy hats and accessories. She had a fun, competitive spirit and enjoyed playing games like bunco and bingo. She would wear her hot pink sequined "Lucky" hat to bingo, and she would almost always win.The Campos family would like to extend our gratitude to those who tended to our mother in her final months: Dr. Robinson of Culture of Life Ministries, Greater Valley Hospice, Veronica Zamarron, and Lupita Naranjo.The funeral service for Gaudi Campos is scheduled for 10 am on Monday, November 2 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Harlingen, Texas. A viewing will be held from 11 am to 1 pm at Rudy Garza Funeral Home on the same day. The burial will be held at 11 am on Tuesday, November 3 at the RGV State Veterans Cemetery in Mission, Texas. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to celebrate our beloved mother's long and happy life can contribute to the Harlingen VFW chapter, American Legion Women's Auxiliary Post 205, or Catholic Daughters of America.