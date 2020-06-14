Geane B. Gill
1925 - 2020
Harlingen - Geane was born in Warrenton, Virginia September 19, 1925. He and his surviving wife Darlene met in Washington D.C. during World War II and were together over seventy-five years. Geane was in the Normandy Invasion aboard Mine Sweeper USS YMS 382 that blew the mines before the landing of Utah Beach.

Geane and Darlene traveled extensively while Geane was working in the insurance industry and after retiring to the Rio Grande Valley.

Geane was an active Senior Officer and Director of insurance companies for many years. Though he said he retired, he remained active as a consultant to Senior Officials of insurance carriers until his death.

A longtime resident of Palm Valley and member of Harlingen Country Club. He served several terms as a City Council Member and many years as a Zoning Commission Member. Geane and Darlene have their granite headstone in place at the Lutheran Church Cemetery in Middleton, Maryland on which is inscribed in script "Sure hated leavin Texas".

There will be no services. Remembering...even for a moment is appreciated.

Memorial donation may be made to the Humane Society of Harlingen, 1106 Markowsky, Harlingen, Texas 78550.

You are invited to sign the guestbook or leave a memory at www.buckashcraft.com.

Arrangements are with Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home.



Published in Valley Morning Star on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

