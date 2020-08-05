1/1
Gemima Leal Florez
1927 - 2020
Harlingen, TX - Gemima Leal Florez, 93, passed into eternity with our Heavenly Father on July 31, 2020, at her daughter's home in Harlingen, Texas. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend to everyone who came into her life. She was born on March 7, 1927, in Brownsville, Texas. She is survived by her children Rachel Patterson of Harlingen, Diana Martinez of Harlingen, Richard Florez of Bastrop, and Ruben Florez of New Braunfels. She is also survived by her grandchildren John Martinez, Kara Florez, Joshua Martinez, Brianna Martinez, Vincente Florez, Jacklynn Martinez, Nickolas Florez, and DavidFlorez; great-grandchildren Lyla Grei Martinez, Mason Noah Martinez, Juliana Brielle Gonzalez, Easton Hunter Martinez, and Avery Grace Martinez; and sister Carlota Castenada. She was preceded in death by her parents Conrado and Elvira Leal, her husband Cayetano Florez, and her brother Joseph Leal. Gemima and Cayetano were married on April 19, 1954, and spent 51 years together mostly in Harlingen, Texas. They shared great love and pride for their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was a ray of light in everyones lives. Her loving warmth and constant caring will be truly missed by her family and friends.

A graveside service will be held on August 6, 2020 at 10:00 am, at Restlawn Memorial Park. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Trinity Funeral Home.



Published in Valley Morning Star on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memories & Condolences
August 4, 2020
Rachel, Richard, Diana and Ruben, I am so sorry for your loss. Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. I have wonderful fond memories of your Mom. Cherish your memories, and cherish each other.
Prayers for you and your loved ones today and always.
Susan Schultz
