|
|
La Feria - La Feria, Texas - Genaro H. Castillo, 89, of La Feria TX entered into his rest at his residence on Friday, April 3, 2020. He is preceded in death by his son Genaro Castillo, Jr., his son Ricky Castillo, his great-granddaughter Emry Huerta, and his great-grandson Genaro Milos Castillo.
He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years Emilia Castillo of La Feria; her children Rolando (Irma) Castillo of Harlingen, TX, and Rosa Elia (Santos) Padilla of La Feria, TX, and his sons Sergio Castillo and Christopher Castillo; 8 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held Monday, April 6, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Restlawn Memorial Park.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Apr. 5, 2020