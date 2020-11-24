1/1
Genoveva "Bebo" Dominguez
1953 - 2020
Harlingen - Genoveva "Bebo" Dominguez, 67, passed away peacefully on Sunday evening, November 22, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Genoveva was born on November 1, 1953 in Little Rock, Arkansas to Antonio Galan & Juanita Leija Galan.

She is preceded in death by both her parents; sister, Dari Garcia; and brother, Aniceto Galan.

Genoveva leaves behind her loving family to cherish her wonderful memory, her husband of 47 years, Felipe Santiago Dominguez, Sr.; daughter, Jessica Dominguez; son, Felipe Santiago Dominguez, Jr.; the loves of her life, her 4 grandsons whom she adored, Matthew Philip Rodriguez, Aaron Angel Rodriguez, Felipe Santiago Dominguez III, & Noah Alexander Dominguez; sister, Janie (Miguel) Duran; and numerous loving nieces & nephews.

As per Genoveva's wishes no services will be held.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home 1002 East Harrison Avenue Harlingen, Texas 78550 (956)364-2444.



Published in Valley Morning Star on Nov. 24, 2020.
