George Andrew Erchinger Obituary
Mercedes - George Andrew Erchinger went home to be with our Lord and Savior at 9:18 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. George died at home per his prayer and his wishes. He is survived by his son, George Allen Erchinger and wife Sarah Perry Erchinger. He is also survived by 3 grandchildren: Andrew Erchinger, Laura Gokey, Rachel Dell and seven great-grandchildren.

He spent his 91 years living in Mercedes, TX. He operated George's Electric Company from the early 1960's until his retirement. Known all over the valley for his gentle nature and helpful spirit, he will be missed by many of us.

Viewing will be on Monday, March 16, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Mercedes, TX. Interment will follow at Lutheran Cemetery under the direction of Garcia & Trevino Funeral Home of Mercedes, TX.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Mar. 15, 2020
