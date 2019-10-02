|
|
Harlingen - George Edward Morales 58, of Harlingen went to be with the Lord Friday, September 27, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents; Arturo and Lillian Morales.
George is survived by his loving family; brother, Arthur David (Karen) Morales; sisters, Alice G. (+Bob) Polansky, Lillian E. (Ernesto) Garcia, Candy Matthews, Linda A. (Sammy) Garcia, Norma D. Vega and numerous nieces,nephews and a host of friends.
He was our Earth Angel and now a Heavenly Angel and will be missed greatly.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Oct. 2, 2019