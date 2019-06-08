Home

Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home
710 Ed Carey Drive
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 423-3636
George L. Mendez


George L. Mendez Obituary
Harlingen - George L. Mendez, 61, passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019.

George is survived by his wife, Miriam M. Hinojosa, his children, George Mendez, Jr., Israel Hinojosa III, Priscilla Hinojosa, Dalton Hinojosa; and his grandchildren Destiny Reyes, Heavenly Hinojosa, Abraham Cuellar. He was preceded in death by his son Preston Hinojosa.

Visitation will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home.

You are invited to sign the guestbook or leave a memory at www.buckashcraft.com.

Cremation services have been entrusted to Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home, Harlingen, Texas.
Published in Valley Morning Star on June 8, 2019
