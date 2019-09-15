Home

Heavenly Grace Funeral Home
26873 N. White Ranch Road
La Feria, TX 78559
(956) 797-5614
Memorial service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
First United Methodist Church of San Benito
San Benito, TX
George Lester Falk


1936 - 2019
George Lester Falk Obituary
San Benito, Tx - George L. Falk, age 83, passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Golden Palms Rehabilitation Center. George was born on August 22, 1936, in Red Deer, Alberta, Canada, to Louis and Lilly Falk. George was a long time resident of Fun & Sun in San Benito and a member of the First United Methodist Church of San Benito. Prior to becoming a winter Texan, George lived in La Crosse, Wisconsin, where he worked as an engineer for Trane Company for more than 30 years after his graduation from the University of Oklahoma with a Master's degree in Aerospace and Mechanical Engineering. Upon his retirement from Trane Company, George traveled the U.S. and Canada in his RV before settling permanently at Fun & Sun.

George is survived by his daughter Brenda Falk and son-in-law Oscar Cruz and granddaughter Victoria Cruz-Falk of Washington, D.C.; his daughter-in-law Kathy Falk of Blanchardville, Wisconsin; and one sister, Agnes Maier, and many nieces and nephews in Canada. George is preceded in death by his former wives, Patricia Falk and Helen Wendorf, his son David George Falk of Wisconsin, and all the rest of his siblings.

George had many interests throughout his life. He enjoyed boating, snow skiing, hiking, biking, canoeing, bird watching, computing, golfing, genealogy, and card playing. He was also a lifelong member of the Masonic Lodge of Wisconsin and a member of the Tip o' Texas Genealogy Society and the Arroyo Colorado Audubon Society. He also worked tirelessly on the Find a Grave website entering information on the location of grave sites in the area. Toward the end of his life George could be seen patrolling the streets of Fun & Sun in his golf cart, earning himself the nickname of Sheriff or Neighborhood Watch. He and his golf cart will be missed by many of the residents of Fun & Sun!

A memorial service will be held at First United Methodist Church of San Benito on October 9, 2019, at 2 PM of San Benito.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the , 1210 W. Expressway 85 Harlingen, TX 78550. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.heavenlygracergv.com for the Falk Family.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Sept. 15, 2019
