Harlingen - George Lynn Eubanks was 58 and living in Harlingen, TX when he died on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Valley Baptist Medical Center.
He was born in Harlingen, TX to parents Jim and Virginia Eubanks in January of 1961. They grew up in Santa Rosa, TX where the family owned farmland. He attended Santa Rosa High School and later spent some time at Texas A&I University in Kingsville. He left before graduation to pursue his lifelong dream of working on the farm with his father. George was an avid outdoorsman, who loved hunting and offshore fishing. He also had a love of watching sports, particularly football.
George is survived by his two sons, Davis Eubanks and Colin Eubanks who were his pride and joy. He is also survived by his older sister Elayne along with nieces and nephews; Mark, Matt, Misty and Michelle.
He's preceded in death by his parents, older sister Gina, brothers-in-law Kenneth Milam and Mike Mattar.
As per George's wishes, there will be no services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made out to the TIFT Scholarship by contacting (956) 943-8438.
Arrangements are with Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Jan. 12, 2020