|
|
Elsa - Elsa, Texas - Jesus "George" Stillman, 69, went to be with the Lord on June 28, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his family.
George was born on October 1, 1949 to Mr. Joel Stillman & Mrs. Thomasa Mendez Stillman in Sebastian, TX.
George is preceded in death by parents; his brother Joel Stillman, his sisters: Elva Morris, Estela Villafranca, Mary Lou Villegas.
George Stillman is survived by his wife Estela Stillman; his son Robert (Veronica) Stillman; his sisters Nellie Altman, Mary Tichnor & Gina Stillman.
Visitation for George Stillman is scheduled for Monday, July 1, 2019 from 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM and Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM with a Holy Rosary at 7:00 PM. Funeral Mass is scheduled for Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 10 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Elsa. Interment will follow at RGV State Veterans Cemetery in Mission, Tx at 1 pm.
Funeral Services have been entrusted and are under the direction of Salinas Funeral Home of Elsa.
Published in Valley Morning Star on July 1, 2019