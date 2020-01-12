|
Harlingen - George Walter Allison, Sr. known as GW by many, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, January 9, 2020.
George was an avid hunter and fisherman and an amazing craftsman. His 42-year career with HEB made him well very known in the community.
George is survived by his wife, Annie, of 15 years; sons, George Walter Allison, Jr. and Wayne Allison; daughters, Debby Welty and Dolly Ann Husfield along with their spouses; 10 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
Visitation hours will be held on Sunday, January 12, from 4:00 P.M. to 6 P.M. at Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 13, at 10:00 A.M. at the First Baptist Church in Combes. Burial will follow at Mont Meta Memorial Park in San Benito.
Following the burial services, family and friends are invited to food and fellowship at the First Baptist Church in Combes.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donation may be made to a .
You are invited to sign the guestbook or leave a memory at www.buckashcraft.com.
Arrangements are with Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Jan. 12, 2020