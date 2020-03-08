|
South Padre Island - Dr. Gerald Hollier, 76, was born in Port Arthur, Texas and died of heart failure at his home on South Padre Island, Texas.
Jerry began working before he was 16, paying his own way by sacking groceries and delivering prescriptions for the drug store.
After graduating from Lamar University, he attended Southern Methodist University, University of Houston, and earned two Masters Degrees and a doctorate. He was also a Licensed Professional Counselor.
Jerry worked for General Electric in the corporate Silicone Division, McGraw Hill, and EnviroSystems. He and his partner owned the Bristol Bar & Grille in Greenway Plaza, Houston. For 30 years he taught in the Business Department of Texas Southmost College and The University of Texas at Brownsville. Lunchtime often found him at the Palm Court Restaurant seating people and cleaning tables. There was a joke about him being the most overeducated bus-boy in town. Setting an example for his students, he was always dressed in a coat and tie. As a relentless student of history, he taught the failure of Socialism and the importance of capitalism and our free enterprise system.
He learned from his students there were three factors of importance to our young people that should be respected. First was family, second their job, and school was third. Jerry felt Brownsville and the community suffered a huge loss with the demise of Texas Southmost College. As an example of the fine quality of the students, he often remarked that after teaching thousands of students, he never had a single student that was ever rude.
He is survived by three brothers, two sisters, a son, Jarret (Karen) of Austin, and his business partner and life partner for over 40 years, Joe Baldwin.
Private services were held followed by interment at Mont Meta Memorial Park.
He has long been a supporter of Sunny Glen Children's Home. If you would like to donate in his memory - P.O. Box 1373, San Benito, Texas 78586.
