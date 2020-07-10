Harlingen - Gerald Senk Jr. of Harlingen, TX was called home to be with our Lord on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at the age of 74. He was born on November 16, 1945 to Gerald Sr. and Margaret Senk.Gerald served honorably in the United State Marine Corps during the Vietnam War and received several commendations including the Purple Heart. After distinguished service in the military, his sense of duty continued in law enforcement where he protected and served his communities, ascending to the rank of Chief of Police. He married his wife, Eva Vasquez Senk on May 24, 1991. Gerald was a true animal lover who took in every stray and gave them a forever home.Gerald is preceded in death by his parents, and his brother David Senk.He is survived by his loving wife, Eva Vasquez Senk, sister Ruth Ann Kruger, sons Gerald Senk III, Rick Vasquez, Jimmy Flores, adopted son Jim Wallen and daughter Nora De La Rosa. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and all who were fortunate enough to know him.Visitation will be held at Heavenly Grace Funeral Home from 1:00 pm - 9:00. Funeral Service will be held at Heavenly Grace Funeral Home at 10:00 am burial to follow at Heavenly Grace Memorial Park.