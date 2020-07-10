1/1
Gerald Senk Jr.
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harlingen - Gerald Senk Jr. of Harlingen, TX was called home to be with our Lord on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at the age of 74. He was born on November 16, 1945 to Gerald Sr. and Margaret Senk.

Gerald served honorably in the United State Marine Corps during the Vietnam War and received several commendations including the Purple Heart. After distinguished service in the military, his sense of duty continued in law enforcement where he protected and served his communities, ascending to the rank of Chief of Police. He married his wife, Eva Vasquez Senk on May 24, 1991. Gerald was a true animal lover who took in every stray and gave them a forever home.

Gerald is preceded in death by his parents, and his brother David Senk.

He is survived by his loving wife, Eva Vasquez Senk, sister Ruth Ann Kruger, sons Gerald Senk III, Rick Vasquez, Jimmy Flores, adopted son Jim Wallen and daughter Nora De La Rosa. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and all who were fortunate enough to know him.

Visitation will be held at Heavenly Grace Funeral Home from 1:00 pm - 9:00. Funeral Service will be held at Heavenly Grace Funeral Home at 10:00 am burial to follow at Heavenly Grace Memorial Park.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heavenly Grace Funeral Home
26873 N. White Ranch Road
La Feria, TX 78559
9567975614
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Heavenly Grace Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved