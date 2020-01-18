|
|
Rio Hondo - Gerardo "Jerry" Gonzalez 75 passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 in Rio Hondo. Jerry was born in Mexico on October 3, 1944 to Desiderio Almaguer & Angela Gonzalez
Jerry was a long time Choir member at Assumption Catholic Church and attended St. Helen Catholic Church. He enjoyed playing his guitar especially when playing at church. Jerry enjoyed watching football and basketball. He retired from Tex Steel Corporation after 29 years of service.
His parents preceded Jerry in death.
Left to cherish his memory will be his wife Maria Gonzalez, children Gerardo (Elisa) Gonzalez, Teresa Gonzalez Reyes, Elizabeth Gonzalez, and Diana Gonzalez Hayes. 7 grandchildren: Matthew Gonzalez, Christopher Gonzalez, Thianna Reyes, Omero Reyes Jr., Anthony Hayes Jr., Andrew Hayes, and Angela Hayes. 6 great grandchildren; Isis Gonzalez, Alex Escamilla Jr., Emma Escamilla, Cole Escamilla, Lily Escamilla, and Anthony Hayes III. His sister Lorenza (Joe) Diaz and numerous nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to Dr. Michael Evans and his staff.
Visitation will be held at San Benito Funeral Home on Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 12:00 pm - 9:00 pm with the Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 pm. Funeral Mass will be at St. Helen Catholic Church on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Jerry will be laid to rest at Mont Meta Memorial Park.
Honored to serve as pallbearers will be Matthew Gonzalez, Christopher Gonzalez, Omero Reyes Jr., Anthony Hayes Jr., Andrew Hayes, and Alex Escamilla. Honorary pallbearers will be Luis Alberto Gonzales, and Jose Raul Diaz.
Funeral arrangement are under the care of San Benito Funeral Home, 1400 W. Business 77, San Benito, Texas 78586, (956)361-9192. You are invited to send your condolences and fondest memories to the family at www.sanbenitofuneralhome.com
Published in Valley Morning Star on Jan. 18, 2020