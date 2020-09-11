Harlingen - German Aguilar 56, of Harlingen passed away Monday, September 7, 2020 at Valley Baptist Medical Center. He is preceded in death by his parents; Juan Aguilar and Lucia Santay and his granddaughter; Arya Lyanna Carrizales.He was born on September 29, 1963, in Mercedes, Texas to parents; Juan Aguilar and Lucia Santay. German enjoyed barbecuing for his family and friends, cooking and making others laugh.Left to cherish his memories are his children, Carlos Aguilar (Rebekah), Lucia Amanda Aguilar (Eric Villarreal), Alma Alicia Carrizales (Joel), and Laura Lizbeth Aguilar, his granddaughter Elayda Miranda Aguilar, his ex-wife Alicia Aguilar, and Theodora Vargas whom he loved like his own mother.Visitation will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 12:00 PM to 9:00 PM and a prayer service will begin at 6:30 PM. and open to all friends and family. Face mask is required.Services will conclude at the funeral home.